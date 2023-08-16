Murder Victim Found At Cresskill Townhouse

A 6:46 p.m. call of an assault brought borough police to 151 Stonegate Trail in the Stonegate condos two blocks off Knickerbocker Road, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

They found a deceased victim who'd suffered blunt force trauma, the prosecutor said, indicating some type of blow or blows to the body.

Sources familiar with the incident said the victim was a female struck with a bat and that the assailant is a relation who initially fled but was eventually taken into custody.

Detectives from Musella's Major Crimes Unit and Cresskill police are investigating with the help of the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification -- which collected evidence -- and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office.

Further information was being withheld until next of kin could be properly notified, the prosecutor said.

