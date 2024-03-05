Wayne Shoplifter One Of Three Who Tried Stealing $1K Worth Of Items From Target: Fairfield PD

On Saturday, March 2, police arrived at Target on Route 46 East for a shoplifter in custody and found Iesha McKenzie, a 22-year-old Wayne resident detained by security, Fairfield police said.

McKenzie was observed on security video placing multiple items into a shopping cart and walking past all points of sale toward the exit where she was stopped, police said.. McKenzie shoplifting $576.21 in merchandise, police said. McKenzie also provided officers with a fake name, police said.

She was charged with shoplifting and hindering her own apprehension, police said. She was released pending a court appearance, police said.

On Sunday, March 3, police again responded to Target after security began monitoring two people they had recognized for their past affinity for five finger discounts, officers said. Tracy Scafidi, a 41-year-old Dover resident placed 12 cases of Red Bull drinks and other miscellaneous items in her cart, while Gary Savage, a 36-year-old Hopatcong resident, placed eight items of Red Bull energy drinks in his cart, police said.

Scafidi exited the store where she was placed under arrest, police said. Prior to exiting the store, Savage had left his cart inside, though he was still placed under arrest, police said. The duo shoplifted $479.08 worth of merchandise, police said.

The two were charged with shoplifting, conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

