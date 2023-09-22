MSU Student Breanna Pifano, 20, Dies Weeks After Suffering Cardiac Event

Breanna was born on Dec. 18, 2002 and was in her third year at MSU studying biology, with aspirations of becoming an optometrist.

A fundraiser was set up to assist the family with medical and funeral expenses. As of Friday, Sept. 22, more than $40,590 has been raised.

According to the GoFundMe, Breanna went into cardiac arrest early Saturday, Sept. 2, and was found unresponsive.

"Breanna always had a radiant smile, gave so much love through her kind and helpful heart, and would light up a room with the sound of her voice," Alessandra Milheirao, who organized the fundraiser said. "She was filled with many dreams and aspirations but at the tender age of 20, Breanna's journey was cut short. This has left us shattered and brokenhearted."

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home in Kearny, followed by a private cremation.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.