Motorcyclist Fleeing Stop In Secaucus Crashes, Dies

The as-yet-unnamed motorcyclist was stopped by a Hudson County sheriff's officer on County Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

The motorcyclist fled north on County Avenue, then struck an SUV at the Charles Street intersection, ejecting him, Platkin said.

He was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center at 1:13 p.m., the attorney said.

The SUV's occupants weren't injured, he said.

State law and his own guidelines require Platkin to review deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," no matter what the circumstances are.

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner," removing politics or personal agendas, the attorney general has said.

Once the investigation by Platkin’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) is completed, the results are presented to the grand jury “in a neutral, objective manner, and with appropriate transparency,” he said.

The panel then renders a ruling on whether the incident was handled according to the attorney general's guidelines.

