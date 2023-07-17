Fair 89°

Motorcyclist, 72, Killed In Overnight Route 46 Crash

A 72-year-old motorcyclist died following an overnight crash off Route 46 in Woodland Park, authorities said.

The 72-year-old victim died after his motorcycle veered off westbound Route 46 and struck a light pole in a Woodland Park shopping center.
Jerry DeMarco
He'd been headed west when the motorcycle veered off the highway and hit a light pole in the parking lot of the Mattress Firm store near the Little Falls border shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, July 16, Police Capt. Michael Brady said.

Responding police officers "immediately began rendering medical and life-saving efforts to no avail," Brady said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene soon after, the captain said.

Detectives were working with the Regional Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of the crash, he said.

