Motorcyclist, 29, Killed In Turnpike Crash Was From Family Of Corrections Officers

Tyler Ford, of Hamilton, was heading south in the outlet lanes when he struck a car that was stopped behind a three-car pileup near milepost 78.7 in East Brunswick on Saturday, May 27, NJ Advance Media says citing State Police.

The three-car crash was caused when one vehicle swerved to avoid debris, lost control and became disabled in the left lane, police said. That vehicle was then hit by another, and that one by by another, police said.

Ford was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the NJDOC, Ford knew from a young age that he wanted to work in law enforcement, following in the footsteps of his mother, father and grandfather.

His grandfather retired from the Department as a lieutenant at New Jersey State Prison, and his father also retired as an Officer from New Jersey State Prison, according to the DOC. Ford's mother as of 2022 worked at COHQ with 36 years of service.

Last September, Ford was promoted to sergeant at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.

According to the DOC, Ford began his career in 2014, working as an officer at Mountainview Youth Correctional Facility, and later transferred to New Jersey State Prison.

What he enjoyed most about his job was the opportunity to help make the officers' jobs easier and set a good example for all staff, which in return, makes a better work environment for everyone, the DOC said in a Facebook post at the time of Ford's promotion.

Condolences on social media say Ford was an avid fisherman and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.