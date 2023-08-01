Motorcyclist, 27, Ejected, Struck By Car And Killed On Route 80: State Police

Justin Moyett, 27, was headed west on the highway when his Suzuki flipped just past Exit 59 in Paterson shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, July 31, New Jersey State Police Sgt. First Class Philip Curry said.

Moyett was struck by a Mercedes-Benz C230 after he landed, the sergeant said.

He was pronounced dead soon after.

The Mercedes driver wasn't injured, Curry said.

Three lanes of westbound Route 80 remained closed in the area for the cleanup and investigation until around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, he said.

.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.