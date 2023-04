The vehicle was parked in the Motel 6 lot near North Avenue on Spring Street, Elizabeth police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his ribcage around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, April 30, and was hospitalized in stable condition.

The victim was highly intoxicated and could not provide any further information, Contreras said.

The investigation was ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.