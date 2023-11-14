Fair 47°

Motel Horror: Two Dead, Three Hospitalized After Drug OD On Highway Approaching GWB

Two people died and three were hospitalized after suffering suspected drug overdoses Tuesday afternoon at a motel along the approach to the George Washington Bridge, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed.

Fort Lee police were called to the Skyview Motel on eastbound Route 46 at 1:41 p.m. Nov. 14.

 Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View
Fort Lee police were called to the Skyview Motel on eastbound Route 46 at 1:41 p.m. Nov. 14, the prosecutor said.

They found five apparent overdose victims going in and out of consciousness, he said.

The officers deployed Narcan while conducting CPR, Musella said.

Two of the victims -- apparently in their 30s -- were pronounced dead at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, responders said. Three others were hospitalized, they said.

The victims’ names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Musella's detectives are investigating along with Fort Lee police.

