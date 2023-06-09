Morris County Woman Missing For 2 Days, Vehicle Found At Nearby Holiday Inn: Prosecutor

Lara Emanuel, 46, of Roxbury, was last seen in Roxbury on Wednesday, June 7, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

Her vehicle was found at the Holiday Inn Express in Mount Arlington the morning of Thursday, June 8, the prosecutor added.

Emanuel is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds, and has red hair.

“The Roxbury Police Department with the assistance of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office has been diligently working on this active missing persons investigation, with the assistance of outside agencies, including the New Jersey State Police Aviation Bureau and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office,” Carroll said.

Anyone with information about Emanuel’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Roxbury Police Department at 973-448-2100 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at 973-285-2900.

