Morris County Teacher, Mom Cheryl Granito Dies After Breast Cancer Battle

Born in Toronto, Granito moved to Chatham and grew up in Madison, graduating from Madison High School, her obituary reads.

Graduating from the University of Rhode Island in 1998, she met her husband Mark in 2002, and the two married in 2008 before settling in Denville, according to her obituary.

Granito taught special education Lakeview Elementary School while her husband taught at Hammarskjold Middle School and at East Brunswick High School, according to a fundraiser set up to support her family.

As of Wednesday, March 13, more than $47,000 has been raised.

She is survived by Mark, her three daughters, Harper, Kayla and Ellie, her sisters, Pamela and Karen, her dog Patrick and numerous family members and friends, her obituary reads.

To view her obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

