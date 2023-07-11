Morris County Mourns Death Of High School Student Matthew Augustine After Long Illness

Matthew John Nuncio Augustine died in his family's loving embrace at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Friday, July 7 after battling a long illness. He was 15.

Born in Denville, Matthew lived in Randolph Township his entire life and was preparing to start his sophomore year at Randolph High School, his obituary says.

Described as a “kind, bright, caring and gentle young man,” Matthew was a spirited member of the RHS Marching Band and St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Succasunna. He loved spending time with his family members and his many friends.

Matthew is survived by his incredible parents, Michael P. Sr. and Jill A. (nee Chavanne) Augustine; a caring brother, Michael P. Augustine Jr.; two cherished sisters, Grace Augustine and his twin Hanna Augustine; his paternal grandmother, Florence-Ann Augustine; his maternal grandmother Carole Karsen, and many more.

Meanwhile, nearly $23,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Matthew’s family, surpassing its initial $20,000 goal in just two days.

“Our hearts are broken,” reads the campaign, launched by Laura Grzanka.

“As many of you know our bright, gentle, Matthew Augustine has now become our angel. Matt always had a smile on his face.”

Tributes instantly hit social media following the young teen’s tragic passing as well:

Matthew’s memorial was set for Thursday, July 13 at S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service in Lake Hiawatha. A celebration of life is scheduled for Friday, July 14 at St. Therese Roman Catholic Church.

“In heartfelt remembrance of Matthew, whose spirited soul brought a vibrant hue to the canvas of life,” penned Ann Acocella in a heartfelt condolence on Matthew’s obituary. “He shared an unwavering bond with his Mother, radiating warmth and companionship in times of joy and strife alike."

“Each trace left by him honors his essence — one marked by exuberance, affection, and love. His absence leaves an irreplaceable void but his memory shall forever continue to inspire those who had the good fortune to know him.”

