NJ Man Missing After Taking Bus To Upstate NY In February: Police

Adam Ishak, of Roxbury Township, left his home at 3 a.m. and boarded a bus from New York City to Saranac Lake that left at 7 a.m., Saranac Lake police said.

The bus arrived in Saranac Lake at 2:25 p.m., police said. He left a note for his mother telling her he was going to the airport and not to worry, police said.

Ishak is 5-foot-8 and weighs 120 lbs. with green eyes and brown hair. His mother said he is possibly on the autism spectrum, though he has not been diagnosed, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue ski jacket.

Ishak does not drive and does not carry ID, police said.

Anyone with information on Ishak's whereabouts is asked to call Rockaway Township Police at 973-625-4000.

