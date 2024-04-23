Morris County Man, 66, Stabbed While Reading Book At Port Authority Bus Terminal: Police

Michael McCloskey, 42, of California, was taken into custody by Port Authority police officers who heard the victim's screams at the north subway mezzanine level of the terminal just before 5:45 a.m., Port Authority Police of New York and New Jersey, and its PBA said.

The attacker dropped the knife after being confronted at gunpoint by police, the PBA said. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and the incident is under investigation, authorities said.

The victim was a carpenter on his way to work when he was slashed nine times in the neck and arm while he was reading a book, according to the New York Post. The victim required 46 stitches, and did not know the assailant, he told the outlet.

The attack occurred a day before the victim's 66th birthday, and five years into commuting to New York City, The Post says

"Safeguarding the public and our employees is the absolute highest priority for our agency," the PAPD said in a statement. "While incidents like the one that occurred Monday at the Midtown Bus Terminal are rare, we have increased both our police and civilian security staffing at the facility. We will also continue to work closely with our local and state law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of the traveling public.”

McCloskey was charged with attempted murder, assault and possession of a weapon, authorities said.

