Morris County HS Freshman Critical After Struck By Vehicle On Route 46: Fundraiser

Emmanuel Ramnarain sustained a traumatic brain injury and is at Morristown Medical Center, Kristyn Dietrich, a family friend of Ramnarain's and the organizer of the fundraiser, said. Doctors are closely monitoring the swelling in his brain, Dietrich said.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 28, the fundraiser has raised more than $24,000.

All funds raised will go toward Ramnarain's mother, Sherida, to assist with medical expenses.

"[Emmanuel] will have a long and difficult recovery ahead," Dietrich said.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.