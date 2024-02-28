Light Rain Fog/Mist 57°

Morris County HS Freshman Critical After Struck By Vehicle On Route 46: Fundraiser

A freshman at Morris Hills High School is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Thursday, Feb. 22 on Route 46 in Rockaway, according to a fundraiser set up to support his family.

Emmanuel Ramnarain

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Sam Barron

Emmanuel Ramnarain sustained a traumatic brain injury and is at Morristown Medical Center, Kristyn Dietrich, a family friend of Ramnarain's and the organizer of the fundraiser, said. Doctors are closely monitoring the swelling in his brain, Dietrich said. 

As of Wednesday, Feb. 28, the fundraiser has raised more than $24,000.

All funds raised will go toward Ramnarain's mother, Sherida, to assist with medical expenses.

"[Emmanuel] will have a long and difficult recovery ahead," Dietrich said.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

