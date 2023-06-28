Air Quality Quickly Worsening As More Wildfire Smoke Drifts Toward Region

Air quality index (AQI) values were in the triple digits in Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Baltimore as of Wednesday afternoon, AccuWeather says citing Plume Labs (see map above).

The AQI in Pittsburg was particularly bad, with levels reaching 285. Click here to watch the skyline vanish.

ALSO SEE: Philadelphia Air Quality Hits Code Red Due To Canadian Wildfire Smoke, Officials Warn

According to the National Weather Service, parts of northern Maryland and western Pennsylvania could see "code red" conditions Thursday, June 29.

New Jersey, Eastern and Central Pennsylvania, and Virginia will be "code orange," according to a map from the NWS. Conditions were expected to linger on Friday, June 30.

The smoke coming this week isn't expected to be nearly as it was earlier this month, when levels reached code purple, the NWS said.

Click here to see a realtime configuration of the Canadian wildfire smoke and click here to check your town's current AQI and forecast.

