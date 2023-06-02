Months-Old Shooting Of Saddle Brook Teen Solved With Arrest Of Paterson Man: Police

Jaquan Wilson, 21, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses in connection with the non-fatal assault near the corner of East 24th Street and 9th Avenue shortly after midnight Feb. 23.

The 18-year-old victim, who was found by police, survived the shooting and was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

Wilson remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Friday, June 2, following his arrest by Paterson police Thursday afternoon in the area of Broadway and Church Street.

