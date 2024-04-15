Partly Cloudy 77°

Police Shootout: Montclair Officer, Suspect Both Shot In Exchange Of Gunfire, Prosecutor Says

A police officer and suspect were both injured in a shooting on Monday, April 15, authorities said.

Photo Credit: Montclair Police Department
An individual in a residence began shooting at a police officer on the 100 block of Forest Street, Thomas Fennelly, a spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutors Office said. The officer was hit but was able to return fire, striking the suspect, Fennelly aid.

The officer and suspect were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Fennelly said. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating, Fennelly said. 

