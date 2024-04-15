Police Shootout: Montclair Officer, Suspect Both Shot In Exchange Of Gunfire, Prosecutor Says

An individual in a residence began shooting at a police officer on the 100 block of Forest Street, Thomas Fennelly, a spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutors Office said. The officer was hit but was able to return fire, striking the suspect, Fennelly aid.

The officer and suspect were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Fennelly said. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating, Fennelly said.

