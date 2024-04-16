Police ID Woman, Montclair Officer Wounded In Shootout (Update)

Maryann Swain, 39, a township resident, struck Montclair Police Officer Michael J. Medrano, 33, in the shoulder on the 100 block of Forest Street around 1:10 p.m. Monday, April 15, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

Medrano and other officers were responding to the scene on reports of an armed person and "were met with gunfire," Stephens said.

Another Montclair officer returned fire, striking Swain, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Newark. Medrano suffered the same and had been released from the hospital as of press time.

Swain was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and multiple weapons offenses. She remains hospitalized. Once released she will be held in the Essex County Correctional Facility pending an appearance in Essex County Central Judicial Processing (CJP) Court.

Anyone with information is asked to the contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s tip line at 877- 847-7432.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.