Montclair Mansion Built By Renowned WWII Engineer Hits Market At $2.9M (LOOK INSIDE)

The home at 205 Highland Ave. in Upper Montclair has hit the market for $2.9 million. The home is listed by West of Hudson Real Estate.

During World War II, Komendant worked with Gen. George Patton and afterward helped rebuild bridges damaged by the war.

He was the engineer for the famed Habitat complex in Montreal and the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, while making a home in Montclair.

The five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home features views of the Manhattan skyline and is "absolute perfection", according to the listing. Komendant built the home in 1961 and it was renovated in 2016, preserving the original architecture, according to the listing.

The kitchen features a quartz countertop, and the house has a workout room and a family room with a custom walnut bar and glass sliders, according to the listing.

The home was last sold in 2021 for $3.2 million and the property taxes are around $30,000.

