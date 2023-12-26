Mom IDs Daughter, 21, As Victim Of NJ Car Crash

Diana Nicole Marrero Santiago, of South Amboy, died in the Sayreville accident on Friday, Dec. 22, according to her obituary and a GoFundMe campaign.

Diana's mom, Aisha, is a chaplain with the Port Authority Police Department, the department said on Instagram. She is raising funds to have Diana buried in her homeland, Puerto Rico.

"Diana was a bubbly and beautiful young woman who had unfortunate fatal accident," Aisha writes on the GoFundMe that she launched. "She was my only child and only family in the States. Most of our family lives in Puerto Rico, Diana's birth place, and we would love to bury her in her motherland where her family can see her."

Details of the crash were not immediately available. Daily Voice has reached out to Sayreville police for comment.

Click here for Diana's complete obituary and service details, and here to donate to the GoFundMe.

