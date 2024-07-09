Modern Greek Restaurant Brings Nightclub, Belly Dancers To Bergen County

Caldera at Vida is opening in Englewood at 16 Armory St., specializing in modern Greek cuisine.

The establishment has been newly remodeled and promises live entertainment with "two floors of fun," including a nightclub open Friday and Saturday nights. Live belly dancers will be on Saturdays for Marrackech Nights.

The menu boasts an array of specialty cocktails for $16 and $17, as well as modern twists on Greek favorites including lavraki (bronzino), a chicken tzatziki bowl, shrimp pasta, and more.

The kitchen is run by Chef Carlos Escobar and the restaurant is run by Ariel Espejo Orellano, a.k.a. DJ Bentley.

Click here for the Caldera at Vida website.

