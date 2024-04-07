'Modern Day Marvel:' Look Inside Nearly $7M Bergen County Mansion

The 14,000-square-foot Englewood mansion has hit the market at just under $7 million, listing agent Tony Nabhan of Keller Williams City Views Realty writes on the listing.

The 420 Booth Ave. home is located in the East Hill section of the city and sits on a flat 1.54 acres. It was listed Friday, April 5.

"This meticulously curated residence, crafted with sophisticated, clean lines provides an inviting atmosphere that effortlessly combines comfort and exquisite design, creating a remarkable retreat," the listing reads.

"Every detail exudes timeless elegance and contemporary comfort."

The house has eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, three fireplaces, a finished basement, an outdoor kitchen and pool house pavilion — all part of an enchanting outdoor oasis.

There's no shortage of windows, allowing for plenty of natural light inside the sleek and open spaces.

Click here for the complete Zillow listing.

