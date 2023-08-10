'Mob Wives' Star Gets 'Spoiled' By Bergen County Pork Store

Rizzo, who appeared on the VH1 "Mob Wives" for two seasons, visited J & S Pork Store in Lodi on Wednesday, Aug. 9 and had the time of her life.

J & S Pork Store replaced the Visenti Brother Deli, located at the corner of Union Street and Woodside Avenue, in June.

"[It] made me feel like I was eating my grandmother's food," Rizzo said. "Every item I had was simply delish and hands down he makes one of the best cannoli's I had in a long time with a special secret ingredient added."

Rizzo said the owners have amazing hospitality and a sense of humor to match.

"Special ty to all the owners for not only feeding me...but to making me smile and laugh," Rizzo said. "Italian food makes anyone happy when done with love. You don't feel as guilty eating all those calories."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.