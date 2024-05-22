Car Of Woman Missing For Month Found Disabled In 3,300-Acre NJ State Forest

Danielle Lopez's 2008 2-door blue Hyundai Accent was found disabled on Lost Lane Road in Penn State Forest, Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police announced on Wednesday, May 22.

According to the Aware Foundation, Lopez last spoke with her family on April 12 when she said she was going camping in the Wharton State Forest.

Lopez was last seen on Saturday, April 13, at approximately 9:10 a.m. at the Wawa on Route 72 in Vincentown, police said. She is known to frequent the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest, Pemberton Township, and Willingboro Township.

Danielle is described as 5'4" tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000 ext. 2554 or missingpinformation@njsp.gov.

