Missing NJ Boater Reunited With Family After Week Adrift

A boater out of Jersey City was reunited with his family last week after he went missing sailing to Bermuda, the Coast Guard said.

<p>The boater was reunited with his family on Thursday, Nov. 16, at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, the Coast Guard said.</p>

 Photo Credit: US Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Schell
Sam Barron

No one had heard from the mariner since Monday, Nov. 6, and the Coast Guard Atlantic Area command center began a search and rescue effort, the Coast Guard said. 

Another ship, the Time Bandit, heard an alert, and on Wednesday, Nov. 15, found a vessel that matched the description of the missing boat, the Coast Guard said.

A Coast Guard boat based in Cape May arrived on the scene and was able to rescue the missing mariner and he was in stable condition. 

