Minivan Driver Wanted On Warrant Caught With Crack: Rochelle Park Pd

Officer Chris Kiszka found an outstanding traffic warrant for Randy Ward, 27, after pulling over his minivan on West Passaic Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, Capt. James DePreta said.

A search following Ward's arrest turned up a sandwich bag with 15 individually packaged bags of crack, the captain said.Ward was charged with drug-related offenses and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Thursday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

