Fair 43°

SHARE

NJ Rapist Who Impregnated Girl Under 13 Years Old Sentenced

A Millville man was sentenced to 40 years in New Jersey State Prison for sexual assault after impregnating a 13-year-old girl, authorities said.

Justin Kuhl

Justin Kuhl

 Photo Credit: Cumberland County Jail
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Justin Kuhl, 32, was arrested in September 2020 for assaulting the minor, resulting in her pregnancy, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Kuhl was later found guilty of two counts of First Degree Aggravated Sexual Assault and two counts and Second Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and sentenced on Wednesday, March 27.

The investigation was conducted by members of the New Jersey State Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kuhl will be required to serve 85 percent of this sentence (34 years) prior to becoming eligible for parole. 

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE