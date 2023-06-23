Millions Of Baby Shark Bath Toys Recalled Due To Injury Risk For Children

Toymaker Zuru announced that it is recalling 7.5 million Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark bath toys that have hard plastic top fins that pose a risk of "impalement, laceration, and puncture injuries," according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Officials said that a child using the toys, specifically in a bathtub or wading pool, run the risk of slipping, falling, and landing on the point of the plastic toys.

The recall involves both full-size Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim bath toys, which sing and swim in the water, and Mini Baby Shark Swimming bath toys.

They have a hard plastic top fin with three grooves on one side, measure about seven-inches from nose to tail and were sold in three colors: yellow, pink and blue.

They were sold individually and in packs of three.

The recalled full-size bath toys have tracking label information on the bottom, including raised lettering that states model number “#25282” and a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by “YYYY/MM/DD” in the date range DG20190501 through DG20220619.

Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall, according to CPSC.

The recalled Mini Baby Shark bath toys also swim but do not sing, and measure approximately four inches, also sold in three colors.

They were sold individually, in packs of two or three, and as part of the Baby Shark Music Water Park play set.

According to CPSC, they come in model numbers “#7163,” "#7175,” “#7166,” or “#25291” with a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by “YYYY/MM/DD” in the date range DG2020615 through DG2023525.

It is estimated that 6.5 million Baby Shark bath toys and 1 million Mini Baby Shark bath toys are included in the recall.

To date there have been at least a dozen reports of children falling or sitting onto the full-size Baby Shark bath toy, leading to injuries, nine of which required stitches or medical attention.

There have been no reported injuries tied to the Mini Baby Shark bath toys.

Parents with children playing with the toys have been advised to immediately stop using them and contact Zuru for a full refund.

CPSC says that "consumers should disable the tail fin (by cutting it on the full-size bath toy or by bending it on the mini-size bath toy), mark the body of the shark bath toy with the word “recalled” and the unique code provided during registration for the recall, then upload a photo of the product, showing it is disabled and marked," to receive a virtual refund.

Photos of the faulty products subject to be returned can be sent here to get the refund from Zuru.

