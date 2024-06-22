Million-Dollar Listing: Hints Of Gold Elevate $1M Bergen County Home

The 1,800-square-foot home at 10 Christie St. in Demarest is listed at $999,000.

Built in 1977 and designed by its owner, the house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms. What makes it particularly unique is its custom woodwork, says listing agent Besmir Vatoci of Realty One Group Legend.

The home features a touch of gold in nearly every room on the cabinetry, light fixtures, door handles, on the fireplace, and along the walls — both in the artistry of the wood and the marble walls of the bathrooms.

With a retro look but modern feel, the home features a spacious master suite with a walk-in closet and a luxurious full bathroom, a center island and quartz countertops in the kitchen, and herringbone white oak hardwood floors throughout.

The home is within walking distance to top-rated schools and transportation to NYC.

