Million-Dollar Listing: $1M Montclair Mansion Has Private Balcony, Gardens With Gazebo

The Colonial home at 5 Franklin Pl. has 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and is "20 years young," reads the listing.

Represented by Elizabeth Morris & Vikram Vasisht of The Liz + Vikram Team, the house introduces itself with a circular driveway, and has a main level with a double height foyer.

Inside you'll find a formal living room with French doors, a large family room, a newly renovate chef's kitchen, a powder room, and a home office, according to the listing.

Upstairs features two-walk in closets, a newly renovated bathroom with double sinks and a jetted tub, along with four bedrooms, according to the listing.

The home, located minutes from the train station, also features a two-car garage and a private balcony, overlooking its lush gardens and fountain.

The home has been on the market since late June. It was last sold in 2009 for $625,000. The property taxes will cost about $24,727.

