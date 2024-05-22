Milania Giudice Not At Fault For Crash That Damaged Mercedes Benz Off Route 287, Police Say

At 7:18 a.m. on Myrtle Avenue in the Town of Boonton, Giudice, a Montville resident, was traveling north when her 2018 Mercedes collided with a Ford Fusion driven by a 71-year-old Fair Lawn resident, according to a police report obtained by Daily Voice.

The Ford Fusion was facing west and turning left from the Route 287 offramp onto Myrtle Avenue, police said.

Giudice said they collided after the Ford Fusion ran a stop sign through the intersection, while the driver of the Fusion said he stopped at the stop sign, looked and pulled out before colliding with Giudice, police said.

Officers determined Giudice was not at fault and the crash was caused by the other driver's inattention and failing to yield to her right of way, police said. Giudice's attorney did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

