'Iconic' North Jersey Restaurant Closing After 60 Years

The last day of business for Miele's Restaurant, located at 125 Bloomfield Ave., in Verona, will be on Sunday, Dec. 24, owner Steve Amadeo announced on Facebook.

Miele's was founded by Tom and Rose Miele in 1954 before turning over the restaurant to Joann Amadeo, who began working there as a waitress in 1967.

Steve Amadeo, Joann's son, has been running the place alongside his wife Leonor, but announced his retirement last week.

At the time, Miele's had not been slated to close. Amadeo cited "circumstances beyond our control" as the reason for the closure.

"Wow!! Best of luck," on patron wrote. "Mieles is iconic and will be missed."

"I can't remember a Verona without a Miele's," another said. "Best wishes and Merry Christmas."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.