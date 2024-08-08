Micro Earthquake Recorded In NJ Town Along Ramapo Fault: USGS

The earthquake measured 1.7 on the Richter scale and was recorded at 7 a.m. in Califon, the USGS said. Earthquakes below two on the Richter scale are recorded by seismologists but not felt, and are considered "microearthquakes."

On Wednesday, July 31, a 2.2-magnitude earthquake occurred at 1:44 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, near Califon, which is located right along the Ramapo Fault.

Dozens of quakes have been reported by the USGS since the 4.8 magnitude earthquake and subsequent aftershocks that originated in New Jersey and rocked the entire region back in April.

