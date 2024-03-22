Mexican Truckers Busted With $28 Million Of Marijuana At NJ Weigh Station: DA

The New Jersey State Police Mobile Safe Freight Unit was conducting an inspection of a commercial tractor trailer carrying oranges from California to Queens at the Greenwich Township Weigh Station, District Attorney James Pfeiffer said.

A visual inspection of the vehicle revealed pallets of oranges and 12 additional pallets of unlabeled cardboard boxes, Pfeiffer said. The unlabeled cardboard boxes were inconsistent with the packaging used for oranges, Pfeiffer said.

The driver and co-driver, Ruben Rodriguez, 53 and Jose Santa Cruz Cheno, 59, respectively, consented to a search of their truck, Pfeiffer said. The search turned up 3.2 tons of hydraulic marijuana, 40 pounds of Delta 9A powder and more than 5,000 packages of cannabis products, worth $28.4 million, Pfeiffer said.

The two men were charged with possession to intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana and conspiracy to distribute marijuana, Pfeiffer said. Both men were properly documented and legally in the country, Pfeiffer said.

The two have been detained at Warren County Jail pending a detention hearing, Pfeiffer said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.