Meth, Heroin Seized From Lake Hopatcong Woman: Cops

Police were searching a residence on the 200 block of Front Street when they found Edgar Agramonte, a 38-year-old Union City resident, had cocaine and 15 ecstasy pills, on Friday, Aug. 25, Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Jessica Murphy, a Lake Hopatcong resident, was found with 20 grams of methamphetamine, two bags of heroin, Adderall and drug paraphernalia, Miller said.

Agramonte and Murphy were both hit with multiple drug charges and sent to the Hudson County Jail, Miller said.

