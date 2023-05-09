Meteor Strikes NJ House

The ranch-style home was occupied at the time on Old Washington Crossing - Pennington Road in Hopewell Township, police said.

No one was hurt.

The oblong objected measured 4 inches by 6 inches, police said.

It penetrated the rood and the ceiling before impacting the hardwood floor, police said.

Police were contacting other agencies for confirmation on the meteor.

It may be related to the current meteor shower called the Eta Aquarids, they said.

