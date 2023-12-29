Meet Tommy DeVito At Westfield Garden State Plaza

The Don Bosco graduate, who lives with his parents in Cedar Grove, is signing autographs at Westfield Garden State Plaza on Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To meet the rookie quarterback, shoppers must spend $150 or more at select sports and fitness retailers or specific restaurants between Friday, Jan. 5 and Jan. 10., bring their shoppers receipts and RSVP here.

The mall said the signing is to celebrate DeVito's breakout signing, but unfortunately, they may have jumped the gun. After leading Big Blue to three straight wins, DeVito struggled in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints and then was benched after a poor first half against the Eagles on Christmas Day. This week, the Giants announced Tyrod Taylor will be the starting quarterback going forward.

Despite his poor play, DeVito has kept his name in the headlines for his off the field activity. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge recently picked up the tab when they had dinner at the same restaurant. DeVito, who made national news after a dustup over a canceled autograph signing at a pizzeria, has filed new trademarks for "Passing Paisano" and "Tommy Cutlets" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

DeVito earned the nicknames after he expressed love for his mother's chicken cutlets while celebrating his Italian heritage on the field. DeVito hopes to sell Tommy Cutlets branded pasta, pizza, chicken, meatballs and tomato sauce while Passing Paisano could be used for branded clothing and bobbleheads, according to the filing.

Retailers and restaurants participating in the DeVito autograph promotion are retailers like Adidas, Champs Sports, Foot Locker, Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Kids Foot Locker, Finish Line, Laced Up, Under Armour, Lids, Skechers, Boss, Wilson Sporting Goods, and Alo Yoga and restaurants like Seasons 52, Fogo de Chão, California Pizza Kitchen, Eddie V’s and Capital Grille.

DeVito will not be signing anything besides the headshot photo and while photos and selfies are allowed, but DeVito will not be posing to keep the line moving efficiently, the mall said.

