Meet Songwriter Holly Knight In North Jersey

"Rag Doll." "Love is a Battlefield. "The Best." 

Holly Knight
Holly Knight Photo Credit: Matthew Beard/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

Holly Knight wrote them all.

The acclaimed songwriter will be signing copies of her book "I Am The Warrior: My Crazy Life Writing the Hits and Rocking the MTV Eighties" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. 

The memoir discusses Knight rise to fame in the music industry and how she found herself writing for Tina Turner, Aerosmith and Pat Benatar at the birth of MTV, according to a synopsis. The book also touches on her difficult relationship with her mother, along with the usual assortment of sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll, according to a synopsis. 

To purchase tickets to meet Knight, click here. 

