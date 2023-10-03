Fair 73°

SHARE

Meet Singer Jessie James Decker In North Jersey

Jessie James Decker has gone from making country hits to whipping up culinary delicacies. 

Jessie James Decker
Jessie James Decker Photo Credit: Jessie James Decker Instagram
Sam Barron

Decker, a country singer and reality TV star, is hosting a book signing for her new cookbook "Just Eat: More Than 100 Easy and Delicious Recipes That Taste Just Like Home," on Monday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at Bookends in Ridgewood. Decker is married to former football star Eric Decker and has four children. The two chronicled their marriage on the E! reality show "Eric and Jesse: Game On."

The cookbook features over 100 recipes from Decker, specializing in comfort food, including Louisiana beignets, Eric's chicken chili and fried chicken sandwiches, according to a synopsis. 

This is Decker's third book. She released her first cookbook "Just Feed Me" in 2020 and "Just Jessie," a lifestyle book in 2018. 

For more information on the signing, click here.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE