Meet 'Saved By The Bell's' Tiffani Thiessen In North Jersey

Tiffani Thiessen, who played the popular cheerleader and later wife of Zack Morris on "Saved by the Bell" will be signing copies of her new book "Here We Go Again" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m.

In "Here We Go Again," Thiessen, who has found a second career as a foodie, offers up her best recipes for making leftovers taste like new, according to a synopsis. Thiessen tells people how to take food destined for the trash and turn it into tonight's dinner, according to a synopsis.

This is Thiessen's second cookbook. Her first, "Pull Up a Chair: Recipes from My Family to Yours," was published in 2018. To purchase tickets to meet Thiessen, click here.

