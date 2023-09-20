Meet 'Rhonj's' Jackie Goldschneider In North Jersey

Goldschneider will be signing copies of her new book "The Weight of Beautiful" on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at Bookends in Ridgewood.

In "The Weight of Beautiful" Goldschneider reveals her longstanding struggle with wanting to be thin, that led to a battle with an anorexia, according to a synopsis. Goldschneider hid her eating disorder from her friends and family as she counted calories and skipped meals but was able to overcome it and save her life when she joined "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," according to a synopsis.

This is Goldschneider's first book. To purchase tickets, click here.

