Meet Popular TikToker Danny Loves Pasta In Ridgewood

Now you can meet Danny Loves Pasta in person in Bergen County.

Danny Freeman will be signing copies of his new book "Danny Loves Pasta" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Tuesday, June 27 at 6 p.m.

Freeman has more than 1.4 million followers on his Danny Loves Pasta TikTok and said he is looking forward to talking pasta with people who come out the signing.

"Danny Loves Pasta" teaches aspiring chefs how to make their own colorful and creative pastas, according to a synopsis. The book features 17 ways to color up your pasta, 14 patterns like tie-dye and spirals and 25 fun fillings and sauces like pizza pasta, according to a synopsis.

To purchase tickets to meet Freeman, click here.

