Meet North Bergen Model (And Her Competition) On New Season Of 'The Bachelor'

The 28-year-old tennis coach from Pennsylvania will be dating 32 women on his season of the show, which is set to air on Jan. 22, 2023, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Among the contestants is 25-year-old leasing agent and model Erika Cardenas, from North Bergen.

Erika is up against two sisters from Philadelphia, a radiochemist, a guidance counselor, and more than two dozen hopefuls from across the U.S.

Erika, a model represented by State MGMT, is a loving dog mom to her pup, Cleo, but fels something is missing in her life: Her future husband. She says that finding love is her ultimate goal and wants to meet a partner that she can travel the world with and try new restaurants with. Erika she is hoping Joey has the same love for adventure that she does.

In her free time, Erika loves reading and dreams of writing her own bestseller one day. Could this be the beginning of her book-worthy love story?

Joey stole hearts all over America on season 20 of “The Bachelorette” with his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion. Before his emotional exit, audiences saw Joey open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love.

As the Bachelor, Joey is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.

Tune into ABC on Monday, Jan. 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. to watch "The Bachelor."

