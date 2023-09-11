Meet 'New Girl's' Max Greenfield In North Jersey

Max Greenfield, who filled up the douchebag jar playing lovable scamp Schmidt on "New Girl" and plays dorky Dave on "The Neighborhood" will be signing copies of his new picture book "I Don't Want to Read This Book Aloud" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Monday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m.

"I Don't Want To Read This Book Aloud" is a humorous look at the struggles people face when asked to read in front of someone, like coming across a word they don't know, hearing the sound of your own voice or even worse, getting distracted by a volcano eruption and losing your place, according to a synopsis.

This is Greenfield's third children's book, following "I Don't Want To Read This Book" and "This Book is Not a Present."

To purchase tickets to meet Greenfield, click here.

