Meet Judge Jeanine In North Jersey

Jeanine Pirro, a co-host of "The Five" and former host of "Justice With Judge Jeanine" on Fox News Channel, will be signing copies of her new book, "Crimes Against America: The Left's Takedown Of Our Republic," at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m.

In the book, the former Westchester County District Attorney, lays out her case against President Joe Biden's administration and "far-left ideologues," who have sought to transform America and change our way of life, according to a synopsis.

Pirro's book tour has not been without controversy. According to Semafor, Fox News Channel has been limiting Pirro's promotional appearances, keeping her away from conservative events like a tent revival church event featuring MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Semafor said Fox is being more cautious with Pirro in the wake of their settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. Pirro was named in the lawsuit for pushing debunked claims about voter fraud.

To purchase tickets to meet Pirro, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.