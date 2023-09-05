Meet Idina Menzel In North Jersey

Menzel, who starred in "Frozen" and won a Tony Award for "Wicked" is signing copies of her book "Proud Mouse", which she co-wrote with her sister, Cara Mentzel, on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. at Books and Greetings in Northvale.

In "Proud Mouse", Cara, a mouse, attends her first day of school and finds she is constantly compared to her talented sister Dee, forcing Cara to find the confidence to be able to stand on her own two feet, according to a synopsis. The book is a sequel to "Loud Mouse," which was also written by the sisters.

