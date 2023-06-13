Meet Chris Paul In Bergen County

Chris Paul, a 12-time NBA All-Star, will be signing copies of his new book "Sixty-One: Life Lessons From Papa, On And Off The Court" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m.

In "Sixty-One," Paul talks about the role his grandfather played in turning him into the man he is today, according to a synopsis. Paul's grandfather was murdered in 2002.

Paul also discusses how to have a positive impact in your community and how being raised in Winston-Salem turned him into a leader, according to a book synopsis.

The book signing comes as speculation swirls about Paul's future, with NBA insiders speculating his time with the Phoenix Suns might be coming to an end, following a disappointing loss to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

