Meet Carrie Berk, Social Media Influencer, In North Jersey

The 20-year-old TikTok star will be signing copies of her new book "My Real-Life Rom-Com: How to Build Confidence and Write Your Own Relationship Rules" on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.

In the book, Berk offers dating advice for teens and helps them learn how to deal with coming-of-age love and heartbreak, according to a synopsis. Berk gives you the inside scoop on dating apps, meeting someone post-covid, and when you're ready for sex, using her past dating adventures as a guide, according to a synopsis. Berk shares her most embarrassing moments, including when a guy used his mom to breakup with her, according to a synopsis.

Despite her young age, Berk has written more than 20 books. She was first published at 10 years old.

To purchase tickets to meet Berk, click here.

