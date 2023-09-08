Overcast 78°

Meet Bernie Taupin In North Jersey

The man behind some of the most iconic songs of all time is coming to Bergen County.

Bernie Taupin
Bernie Taupin Photo Credit: David Shankbone/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

Bernie Taupin, who writes songs and lyrics with Elton John, is signing copies of his new memoir "Scattershot" at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.

In "Scattershot," Taupin writes in-depth about his partnership with John, growing up in England and his life in Beverly Hills, according to a synopsis. Taupin also tells stories about meeting John Lennon, Bob Marley, Frank Sinatra, Andy Warhol and Salvador Dali and writing songs like "Tiny Dancer," "Bennie and the Jets" and "Candle in the Wind," according to a synopsis.

To purchase tickets to meet Taupin, click here. 

